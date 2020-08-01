Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 4,994 Shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,994 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.13% of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF worth $3,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 13,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial boosted its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 25,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 122.6% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 62.7% in the first quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sepio Capital LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Sepio Capital LLC now owns 14,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:PCY opened at $27.81 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.67. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.74 and a fifty-two week high of $30.33.

