Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 42,210 Shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write (NYSE:ETW)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write (NYSE:ETW) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 514,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,210 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write were worth $4,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write in the second quarter worth $55,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write during the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write in the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write in the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write during the 1st quarter valued at about $125,000.

Shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write stock opened at $8.81 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.69. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write has a 12-month low of $5.49 and a 12-month high of $10.60.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 24th were issued a dividend of $0.073 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 23rd.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

