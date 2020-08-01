Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 23,514 Shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV) by 16.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 122,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,514 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF were worth $3,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IDLV. Dubuque Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 101.6% during the second quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust now owns 129,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,579,000 after purchasing an additional 65,341 shares during the period. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $412,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $630,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $435,000.

Shares of IDLV stock opened at $27.54 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.95 and a 200 day moving average of $29.09. Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $22.18 and a 52 week high of $35.04.

