Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 18,374 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,374 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF worth $3,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. White Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 121.7% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 12,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 6,942 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $324,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 67.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 5,211 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPMD opened at $32.67 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.92. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $20.64 and a 52 week high of $37.08.

Featured Article: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.