Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 1,645 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,645 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $4,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 109.4% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 183.8% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the second quarter worth about $33,000. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

In other news, SVP Steve Pietkiewicz sold 3,710 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.29, for a total value of $457,405.90. Also, Director Edward H. Frank sold 8,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $959,533.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,242,880.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,325 shares of company stock worth $1,661,769 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADI opened at $114.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.35. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $127.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $119.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.55.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ADI shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Analog Devices from $136.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Analog Devices from $134.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.68.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

Featured Article: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.