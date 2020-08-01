Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJK)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJK) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,887 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.57% of Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 16,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $56,000.

BSJK stock opened at $23.40 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.00 and a 1-year high of $24.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.36.

