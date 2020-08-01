Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 680 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.32% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $4,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 100.6% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 228,800.0% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FBND opened at $55.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.83. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $45.08 and a 12-month high of $55.18.

