Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM) by 7.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 159,230 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,229 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $84,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1,652.2% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 4,446 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $23.05 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $18.19 and a one year high of $24.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.82.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.