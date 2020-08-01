Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.52% of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF worth $3,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 32,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 261,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Finally, Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the second quarter valued at $59,000.

FSTA stock opened at $37.28 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a 52 week low of $28.26 and a 52 week high of $38.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.46.

