Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,445 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $4,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 5.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,425,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,379,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575,796 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,738,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,621,993,000 after buying an additional 2,530,839 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Eversource Energy by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,820,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $455,198,000 after buying an additional 740,483 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,477,467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $427,627,000 after acquiring an additional 104,923 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,306,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $337,033,000 after acquiring an additional 94,084 shares during the period. 78.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Barclays cut their target price on Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. UBS Group raised their price target on Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Eversource Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Eversource Energy from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.40.

Eversource Energy stock opened at $90.07 on Friday. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $60.69 and a fifty-two week high of $99.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

