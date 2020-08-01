Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (NYSE:FCAU)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (NYSE:FCAU) by 3,410.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 414,230 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 402,429 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles were worth $4,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FCAU. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 16,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 21,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its position in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 28.6% during the first quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 6,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 0.3% in the first quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 552,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 4.5% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 44,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 1,908 shares in the last quarter. 23.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FCAU shares. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

NYSE:FCAU opened at $10.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.88. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $16.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.98) by $1.33. The company had revenue of $11.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.95 billion. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles had a net margin of 0.49% and a return on equity of 11.33%. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles’s quarterly revenue was down 56.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Company Profile

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles, components, and production systems. The company operates through five segments: NAFTA, LATAM, APAC, EMEA, and Maserati. It provides passenger cars, SUV vehicles, trucks, and light commercial vehicles under the Jeep, Ram, Dodge, Chrysler, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Alfa Romeo, and Abarth brands; and luxury vehicles under the Maserati brand, as well as related service parts and accessories, and service contracts under the Mopar brand.

