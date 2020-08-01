Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 35,774 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG) by 56.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,451 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,774 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.09% of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Watson Rebecca bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $67,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SHYG opened at $44.43 on Friday. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $36.90 and a 52-week high of $46.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.45.

