Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,538 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,286 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $3,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Intuit in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Intuit by 50.0% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Cognios Capital LLC bought a new stake in Intuit during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Intuit during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $306.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.26 billion, a PE ratio of 63.19, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $187.68 and a 1-year high of $314.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $293.83 and its 200-day moving average is $276.91.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The software maker reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.60 by ($0.11). Intuit had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 19.50%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 37.99%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on INTU shares. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Intuit from $277.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Cfra downgraded Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.06.

In related news, SVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.09, for a total value of $5,167,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,717,618.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.10, for a total transaction of $98,100.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,042. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

