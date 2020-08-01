Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 12.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,442 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 10,003 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $4,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMAT. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 600 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 770.1% during the 1st quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 670 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMAT opened at $64.33 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.64 and a 52 week high of $69.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $59.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.01 and a 200-day moving average of $56.53.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 37.13% and a net margin of 18.89%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 28.95%.

In related news, Director Alexander Karsner sold 3,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total transaction of $209,753.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMAT shares. Cfra decreased their target price on Applied Materials from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Applied Materials from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $60.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.50.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

