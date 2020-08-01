Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 14.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 204,636 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 35,744 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $4,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WU. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in The Western Union by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 287,163 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,207,000 after acquiring an additional 68,369 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of The Western Union by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,549,694 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $64,356,000 after acquiring an additional 435,400 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of The Western Union during the 1st quarter valued at about $616,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of The Western Union by 105.7% in the first quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 121,450 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 62,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of The Western Union by 164.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,589,320 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $46,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,567 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of The Western Union from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of The Western Union from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on The Western Union from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of The Western Union in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cfra reduced their target price on shares of The Western Union from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Western Union has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

In other The Western Union news, insider Jacqueline D. Molnar sold 2,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total value of $70,096.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,170 shares in the company, valued at $1,560,169.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Western Union stock opened at $24.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.89. The Western Union Company has a 1-year low of $17.39 and a 1-year high of $28.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.86 and a 200-day moving average of $22.18.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. The Western Union had a negative return on equity of 1,692.22% and a net margin of 20.64%. The Western Union’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. The Western Union’s payout ratio is 52.02%.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

