Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 467 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $4,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PAYX. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Paychex by 12.8% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Paychex by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 44,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its holdings in Paychex by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 50,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,178,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on PAYX. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Paychex from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Paychex from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Paychex from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Paychex from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.50.

In related news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 106,422 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.05, for a total transaction of $7,774,127.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 419,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,622,340.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 4,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total transaction of $318,268.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,294,720.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 616,149 shares of company stock valued at $45,164,779 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAYX opened at $71.92 on Friday. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.87 and a 12 month high of $90.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $25.80 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.95.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 7th. The business services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $915.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.68 million. Paychex had a return on equity of 40.76% and a net margin of 27.18%. The company’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 82.67%.

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

