Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Lowers Stake in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its stake in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,933 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $3,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 910.0% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 216.1% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ABC. Morgan Stanley raised AmerisourceBergen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $94.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, June 15th. ValuEngine lowered AmerisourceBergen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $108.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.30.

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 19,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.59, for a total transaction of $2,002,143.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,026 shares in the company, valued at $16,298,195.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 5,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $473,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,528,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,102 shares of company stock worth $7,850,280. Insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

ABC stock opened at $100.19 on Friday. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a one year low of $72.06 and a one year high of $105.08. The firm has a market cap of $20.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.98.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.13. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.85% and a return on equity of 48.85%. The firm had revenue of $47.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

