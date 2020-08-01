Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO) by 70.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 373,277 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.09% of United States Oil Fund worth $4,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in United States Oil Fund by 43.0% in the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of United States Oil Fund by 372.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United States Oil Fund in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in United States Oil Fund by 2.8% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 81,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in United States Oil Fund by 69.8% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 2,271 shares during the period.

USO stock opened at $29.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.51 and a 200-day moving average of $16.51. United States Oil Fund LP has a 12-month low of $16.88 and a 12-month high of $106.56.

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

