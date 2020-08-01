Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO) by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,256 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 1.22% of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF worth $3,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GTO. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 85.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 400,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,287,000 after acquiring an additional 184,680 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $14,467,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 199,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,591,000 after purchasing an additional 82,627 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 119.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 151,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,072,000 after purchasing an additional 82,605 shares during the period. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 82,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,408,000 after purchasing an additional 22,091 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Total Return Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA GTO opened at $58.34 on Friday. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a one year low of $48.29 and a one year high of $58.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.44.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Total Return Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.