Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 106,745 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,366 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $4,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EFV. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 20,975,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922,736 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,616,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,751,000 after buying an additional 133,307 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 17.4% during the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 2,614,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,666,000 after buying an additional 386,733 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 40.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,574,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,204,000 after buying an additional 452,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,247,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,525,000 after acquiring an additional 48,311 shares during the period.

Shares of EFV opened at $39.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a one year low of $49.15 and a one year high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

