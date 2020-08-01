Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd Inc (NYSE:RFI)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd Inc (NYSE:RFI) by 120.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 292,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 160,051 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.12% of Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd worth $3,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd by 1.4% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 392,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,966,000 after buying an additional 5,293 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd by 13.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 196,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,414,000 after acquiring an additional 23,685 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd in the 1st quarter valued at $1,105,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd in the 1st quarter valued at $1,046,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 88,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 16,177 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RFI opened at $12.26 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.59. Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd Inc has a one year low of $7.01 and a one year high of $15.84.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd Profile

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

