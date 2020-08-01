Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,415 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,393 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $3,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYC. 1776 Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 265.7% during the 1st quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 128 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 588.9% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 124 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Paycom Software during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Cognios Capital LLC bought a new position in Paycom Software during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 101.7% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 121 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

In other Paycom Software news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.51, for a total value of $256,059.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jon Evans sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.97, for a total transaction of $362,558.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 447,942 shares of company stock valued at $120,871,330 over the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $187.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Paycom Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Paycom Software to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $254.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Paycom Software from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Paycom Software has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $259.81.

Shares of PAYC opened at $284.37 on Friday. Paycom Software Inc has a 1-year low of $163.42 and a 1-year high of $342.00. The company has a market capitalization of $16.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $305.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $274.43.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. Paycom Software had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 37.04%. The firm had revenue of $242.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Paycom Software Inc will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC).

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.