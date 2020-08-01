Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Inc (NYSE:RQI)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Inc (NYSE:RQI) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 341,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,909 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty were worth $3,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RQI. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 16,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty by 203.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 12,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 21,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,471 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE RQI opened at $11.05 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.19. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Inc has a 1 year low of $5.80 and a 1 year high of $16.05.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.69%.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

