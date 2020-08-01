Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $4.33 Million Position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,653 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,056 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF worth $4,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the first quarter valued at $49,000.

Get iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:DSI opened at $123.77 on Friday. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a one year low of $82.98 and a one year high of $128.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $119.76 and a 200-day moving average of $114.10.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

Read More: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.