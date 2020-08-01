Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $4.24 Million Holdings in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 34.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,580 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,495 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $4,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LULU. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 102.9% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,685,064 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,267,154,000 after acquiring an additional 3,389,604 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 100.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,231,289 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $233,389,000 after purchasing an additional 617,015 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 781,947 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $150,529,000 after purchasing an additional 304,400 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 739,066 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $140,090,000 after purchasing an additional 264,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 851,079 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $161,322,000 after purchasing an additional 247,739 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $325.59 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a 12-month low of $128.85 and a 12-month high of $337.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $309.09 and a 200-day moving average of $251.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $42.14 billion, a PE ratio of 73.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.08.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 33.27% and a net margin of 15.01%. The firm had revenue of $651.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

LULU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Monday, June 29th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $345.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $320.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $306.84.

In related news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 4,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.15, for a total transaction of $1,480,839.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,236,995.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Celeste Burgoyne sold 4,723 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.52, for a total transaction of $1,438,247.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,064,645.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,835 shares of company stock valued at $3,034,021 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

