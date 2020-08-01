Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $4.09 Million Stock Holdings in Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 72.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171,556 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $4,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MRNA. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Moderna by 23.1% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in Moderna during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new position in Moderna during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. 52.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Moderna alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on MRNA. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Moderna from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer started coverage on Moderna in a report on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Moderna in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Moderna from $41.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Moderna in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Moderna currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.78.

Shares of Moderna stock opened at $74.10 on Friday. Moderna Inc has a 12-month low of $11.54 and a 12-month high of $95.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.88.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.02. Moderna had a negative net margin of 963.84% and a negative return on equity of 37.49%. The business had revenue of $8.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.17 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Moderna Inc will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $738,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,684,858 shares in the company, valued at $548,158,356. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.73, for a total value of $1,574,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,302,233 shares of company stock valued at $147,621,335 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Profile

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Further Reading: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.