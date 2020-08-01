Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $4.07 Million Holdings in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $4,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its position in S&P Global by 1.7% in the second quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in S&P Global by 0.7% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 10,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,610,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on SPGI. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Friday, May 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $345.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $331.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $339.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on S&P Global from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on S&P Global from $361.00 to $383.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.06.

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.44, for a total value of $10,543,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 173,293 shares in the company, valued at $60,902,091.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Ewout L. Steenbergen sold 8,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.59, for a total value of $3,085,192.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,412,641.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $350.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $84.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.90. S&P Global Inc has a 1-year low of $186.05 and a 1-year high of $360.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $337.97 and its 200-day moving average is $297.60.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,072.73% and a net margin of 36.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.43 EPS. Analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc will post 11.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 25th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.12%.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

