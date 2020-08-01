Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $4.05 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 82.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 391,711 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $4,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 141,836.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 42,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 42,551 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 202.0% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the first quarter worth $41,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock opened at $52.17 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $36.29 and a 52 week high of $59.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.59 and a 200-day moving average of $50.16.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Featured Article: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.