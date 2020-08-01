Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $3.92 Million Position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 171,550 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 35,395 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $3,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 89.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Juniper Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in Juniper Networks by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,941 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 47.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,343 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the second quarter worth approximately $128,000. Institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

JNPR opened at $25.38 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.78. The firm has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.96. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.20 and a twelve month high of $27.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The network equipment provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.12%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on JNPR shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $26.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on Juniper Networks from $27.50 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. CSFB reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Saturday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Juniper Networks from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Juniper Networks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.89.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

