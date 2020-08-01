Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $3.86 Million Position in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKD)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKD) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,610 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.53% of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF worth $3,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $112,000. Truehand Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $120,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its position in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JKD opened at $187.48 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $177.51 and its 200 day moving average is $171.36. iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $122.90 and a 12-month high of $194.19.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Morningstar Large Core Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Core Index (the Core Index). The Core Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited average growth and value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

