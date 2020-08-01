Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $3.67 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,989 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.09% of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF worth $3,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sunflower Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $21,123,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 179,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,858 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 409.3% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 125,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,142,000 after buying an additional 100,945 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 109,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,448,000 after buying an additional 17,380 shares during the period. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 106,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,194,000 after buying an additional 11,929 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SHM opened at $50.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.29. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $43.04 and a 1 year high of $50.08.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

