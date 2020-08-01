Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $3.62 Million Stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,659 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,866 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.19% of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF worth $3,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CIBR. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 191.6% in the first quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 115,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after purchasing an additional 76,114 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $152,000. Northstar Asset Management LLC lifted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 42.4% during the first quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 91,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 27,180 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 29.0% during the first quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 10,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 2,312 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ CIBR opened at $35.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.39. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 1 year low of $20.87 and a 1 year high of $35.75.

Recommended Story: How mutual funds make money

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.