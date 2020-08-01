Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $3.45 Million Position in Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 56.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,249 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,255 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Okta were worth $3,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Okta in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Okta by 1,866.7% in the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Okta in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Okta by 62.0% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Okta by 644.9% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Okta alerts:

In related news, insider Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 2,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.62, for a total transaction of $516,023.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,629 shares in the company, valued at $1,972,954.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.49, for a total value of $8,624,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,281,018.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 498,696 shares of company stock valued at $98,057,379. Company insiders own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OKTA. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Okta in a research report on Monday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Okta from $140.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Okta from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Okta from $130.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Okta from $165.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Okta has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.11.

NASDAQ OKTA opened at $220.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.22. Okta Inc has a 52-week low of $88.66 and a 52-week high of $224.90.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.10. Okta had a negative net margin of 33.34% and a negative return on equity of 44.99%. The company had revenue of $182.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Okta Inc will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Okta

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

Featured Article: How big is the FinTech market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.