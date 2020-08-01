Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $3.35 Million Stake in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $3,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Linde by 0.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,610,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,354,610,000 after acquiring an additional 40,175 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in Linde by 54.9% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,112,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,755,173,000 after purchasing an additional 3,585,367 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Linde by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,260,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,602,113,000 after purchasing an additional 750,451 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Linde by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,172,509 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,586,846,000 after purchasing an additional 195,514 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Linde by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,719,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,509,457,000 after purchasing an additional 949,256 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LIN opened at $245.35 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $222.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.90. The firm has a market cap of $127.11 billion, a PE ratio of 31.76, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Linde PLC has a 1-year low of $146.71 and a 1-year high of $248.88.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 8.37%. Equities research analysts forecast that Linde PLC will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.963 per share. This represents a $3.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.45%.

Several brokerages have commented on LIN. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Linde from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Linde from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Linde from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Linde from $205.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.24.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

