Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,991 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,632 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF worth $3,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IYY. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 227.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after buying an additional 7,615 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 11.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 226,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,557,000 after acquiring an additional 22,726 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 341.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after acquiring an additional 19,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,693,000.

Get iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF alerts:

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF stock opened at $161.97 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.93. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a 12-month low of $107.20 and a 12-month high of $168.31.

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

Recommended Story: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.