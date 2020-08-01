Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) by 40.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 480,675 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 139,617 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit were worth $3,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. 1776 Wealth LLC raised its stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 61.5% in the first quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 5,443 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 238.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,810 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 5,503 shares in the last quarter. 46.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Energy Transfer LP Unit alerts:

Energy Transfer LP Unit stock opened at $6.55 on Friday. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $14.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $17.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 2.67.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The pipeline company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.64). The business had revenue of $11.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.40 billion. Energy Transfer LP Unit had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP Unit will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.63%. Energy Transfer LP Unit’s payout ratio is 84.14%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Energy Transfer LP Unit from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from $22.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.88.

About Energy Transfer LP Unit

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer LP Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer LP Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.