Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in American Finance Trust Inc (NASDAQ:AFIN)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of American Finance Trust Inc (NASDAQ:AFIN) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 451,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,637 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.42% of American Finance Trust worth $3,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AFIN. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Finance Trust by 2.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,642,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,267,000 after purchasing an additional 260,173 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Finance Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,916,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of American Finance Trust by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 37,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 5,198 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of American Finance Trust by 13.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 369,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 44,865 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of American Finance Trust by 28.4% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 306,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 67,704 shares during the last quarter. 47.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AFIN opened at $7.30 on Friday. American Finance Trust Inc has a 12-month low of $4.20 and a 12-month high of $15.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $802.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.69 and a 200 day moving average of $8.85.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.0708 per share. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 4th. American Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.86%.

AFIN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of American Finance Trust from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised American Finance Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Finance Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

American Finance Trust, Inc (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.

