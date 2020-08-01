Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Cuts Holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) by 3.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 66,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,712 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF were worth $3,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 72,700.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisors Preferred LLC lifted its position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 5,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $453,000.

Shares of PKW stock opened at $59.73 on Friday. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $39.13 and a 12-month high of $70.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.95.

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

