Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 8,912 Shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 135,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,912 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Main Street Capital worth $4,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Main Street Capital by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 51,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 14,210 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Main Street Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $10,386,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Main Street Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $444,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Main Street Capital by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 318,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,527,000 after acquiring an additional 4,636 shares during the period. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. 21.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MAIN opened at $30.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.53. Main Street Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $14.11 and a 52-week high of $45.10.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $56.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.77 million. Main Street Capital had a positive return on equity of 10.42% and a negative net margin of 34.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Main Street Capital Co. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.40%.

MAIN has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Main Street Capital from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Main Street Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. National Securities downgraded Main Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Main Street Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.40.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in long- term equity and debt investments in small and lower middle market companies. The firm focuses on investments in, subordinated loans, private equity, venture debt, mezzanine investments, mature, mid venture, industry consolidation, later stage, late venture, emerging growth, management buyouts, change of control transactions, ownership transitions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, refinancing, business expansion capital, growth financings, family estate planning, and other growth initiatives primarily for later stage businesses.

