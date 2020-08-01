Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 18,154 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 21.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,154 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $3,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,870,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,804,000 after purchasing an additional 224,844 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in ONEOK in the first quarter worth approximately $1,362,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 63.2% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 30,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 11,865 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in ONEOK by 31.5% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 29.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 146,481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,195,000 after acquiring an additional 33,284 shares in the last quarter. 64.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:OKE opened at $27.91 on Friday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.16 and a 1 year high of $78.48. The company has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 2.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.19). ONEOK had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 7.13%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. ONEOK’s quarterly revenue was down 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 121.82%.

OKE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut ONEOK from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on ONEOK from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.95.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

