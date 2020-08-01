Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 1,125 Shares of Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,520 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $3,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 1.8% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,892,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,652,000 after acquiring an additional 310,406 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,791,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,962,000 after purchasing an additional 102,225 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,472,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646,838 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,859,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,688,000 after purchasing an additional 521,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 39.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,807,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,999,000 after buying an additional 1,924,568 shares during the period. 64.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MNST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Citigroup cut Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Monster Beverage from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.24.

Shares of MNST stock opened at $78.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.98 billion, a PE ratio of 37.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.14. Monster Beverage Corp has a 12 month low of $50.06 and a 12 month high of $78.48.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.97 million. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 27.77%. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Corp will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Sydney Selati sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.07, for a total transaction of $330,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,445 shares in the company, valued at $2,672,201.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark J. Hall sold 64,643 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.82, for a total value of $4,707,303.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 196,108 shares of company stock worth $13,486,804. 10.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

