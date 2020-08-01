Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM) by 35.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,301 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,804 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $3,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 219,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,533,000 after buying an additional 45,096 shares during the last quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $296,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,300,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 5,155.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 6,186 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. 58.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WPM opened at $54.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.47. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp has a 12 month low of $18.66 and a 12 month high of $57.23. The firm has a market cap of $24.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 201.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 5.59% and a net margin of 13.88%. The firm had revenue of $254.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.67 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

WPM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. TD Securities raised their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Wheaton Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Raymond James increased their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.70.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells silver and gold ores. It has agreements for 19 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

