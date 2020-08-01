Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 5,434 Shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,359 shares of the energy giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,434 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $4,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Exelon by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,471 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Exelon by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 677,996 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $30,910,000 after purchasing an additional 204,894 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelon in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 197.4% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 93,060 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $4,242,000 after purchasing an additional 61,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 22.5% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 8,338 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelon alerts:

EXC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho downgraded Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Bank of America cut shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Vertical Research raised shares of Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Exelon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Exelon from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Exelon presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.33.

Exelon stock opened at $38.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. Exelon Co. has a 1-year low of $29.28 and a 1-year high of $50.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.62 and its 200 day moving average is $40.09.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The energy giant reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. Exelon had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.3825 dividend. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.04%.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Featured Story: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.