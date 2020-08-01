Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 5,018 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,269 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,018 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.07% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $3,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $35,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 141.5% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock opened at $123.47 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $119.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.45. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $85.63 and a 52-week high of $162.87.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Story: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.