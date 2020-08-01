Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 459 Shares of Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,507 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.07% of Casey’s General Stores worth $3,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 72.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter valued at $11,050,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. 87.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CASY. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $158.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Sidoti increased their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $176.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Casey’s General Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.91.

Shares of CASY opened at $159.19 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $154.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Casey’s General Stores Inc has a twelve month low of $114.01 and a twelve month high of $181.99. The company has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42 and a beta of 0.78.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 8th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores Inc will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.03%.

In other news, Director Diane C. Bridgewater sold 905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.15, for a total transaction of $140,410.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,133 shares in the company, valued at $2,037,584.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items.

