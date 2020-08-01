Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 41,839 Shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 199,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 41,839 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $4,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 336.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,072,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,594,000 after buying an additional 1,598,165 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 190.1% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 267,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,071,000 after purchasing an additional 175,123 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 601.8% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 64,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 55,364 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 291.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 135,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,100,000 after purchasing an additional 101,056 shares in the last quarter. 76.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WY opened at $27.81 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.68 and its 200 day moving average is $23.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Weyerhaeuser Co has a 1 year low of $13.10 and a 1 year high of $31.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.94 and a beta of 1.89.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 4.09% and a net margin of 5.47%. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WY. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $23.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Raymond James downgraded Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $26.50 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

