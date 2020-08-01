Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 13,287 Shares of eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,784 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,287 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $3,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its holdings in eBay by 60.5% in the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 32,086,000 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $964,505,000 after purchasing an additional 12,091,030 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of eBay by 1.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,510,268 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $345,550,000 after buying an additional 158,304 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,338,771 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $437,369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914,125 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 7,920,000 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $238,075,000 after acquiring an additional 470,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of eBay by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,321,892 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $190,202,000 after acquiring an additional 138,663 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush increased their price target on eBay from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of eBay from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of eBay from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on eBay from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.71.

In other eBay news, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 23,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $999,320.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,919 shares in the company, valued at $5,070,517. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 5.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $55.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.69 and a 200-day moving average of $41.41. eBay Inc has a 52 week low of $26.02 and a 52 week high of $61.06. The company has a market capitalization of $38.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.40.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. eBay had a net margin of 46.91% and a return on equity of 77.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that eBay Inc will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.59%.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

