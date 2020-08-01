Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.21 Per Share

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) – Analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Cambridge Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Fitzgibbon now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $1.21 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.23. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Cambridge Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cambridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cambridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cambridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CATC opened at $54.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $293.71 million, a P/E ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 0.54. Cambridge Bancorp has a one year low of $44.20 and a one year high of $82.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $37.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.90 million. Cambridge Bancorp had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 11.24%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. Cambridge Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.19%.

In related news, Director Leon Aghababai Palandjian acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.46 per share, with a total value of $151,380.00. Also, CEO Denis K. Sheahan acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.46 per share, with a total value of $50,460.00. Corporate insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CATC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 94.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Cambridge Bancorp by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,459 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Cambridge Bancorp by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,558 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Cambridge Bancorp by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,126 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cambridge Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $181,000. 47.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cambridge Bancorp

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time and demand deposits.

