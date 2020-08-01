Calix (NYSE:CALX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $21.50

Calix Inc (NYSE:CALX) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $21.50 and last traded at $20.42, with a volume of 24567 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.10.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CALX shares. boosted their price target on shares of Calix to $10.85 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Calix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Calix from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Calix in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.37.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.46 and a beta of 1.49.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $101.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.55 million. Calix had a positive return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 3.08%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Calix Inc will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Christopher J. Bowick sold 3,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total value of $37,674.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Calix by 6.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,014,726 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,184,000 after buying an additional 56,991 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Calix by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 109,575 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 21,319 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Calix by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 78,343 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Calix by 9.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,922,667 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,692,000 after buying an additional 257,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Calix by 1.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 177,475 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. 71.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Calix Company Profile (NYSE:CALX)

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to deliver the unified access network. The company's cloud and software platforms, systems, and services enable communication service providers (CSP) to provide a range of services, from basic voice and data to advanced broadband services, over legacy and next-generation access networks.

