Calamos Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM)

Calamos Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,406 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 482 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 1,718.2% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 11.3% in the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 5,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 17.3% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,466 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 2.0% in the second quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 7,130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in EPAM Systems in the second quarter valued at $241,000. 93.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EPAM. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of EPAM Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Monday, June 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $246.00 price objective for the company. Cowen cut their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $258.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of EPAM Systems from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $274.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $249.77.

In other EPAM Systems news, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 8,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.21, for a total value of $1,975,521.91. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,153,932.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Gary C. Abrahams sold 501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.69, for a total transaction of $109,563.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,448 shares in the company, valued at $535,353.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 47,448 shares of company stock worth $10,379,743 over the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EPAM opened at $290.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion, a PE ratio of 58.72, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.31. EPAM Systems Inc has a twelve month low of $151.97 and a twelve month high of $290.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $256.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $225.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $651.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.01 million. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 18.45%. EPAM Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that EPAM Systems Inc will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

